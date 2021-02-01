In view of the arrest of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny and the suppression of the protests in Russia, Paris considers it appropriate that the German government should stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project. The French Secretary of State for Europe, Clément Beaune, told the radio station “France Inter” that the EU sanctions already imposed on Russia were not sufficient. Therefore, stopping the Nord Stream 2 project is also an option.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The arrest of Nawalny is by no means the trigger for the concerns of the French government. Because it is not the first time that France has raised concerns about the pipe construction, which is supposed to help deliver more natural gas from Russia to Germany. When the revision of the so-called EU gas directive was pending in Brussels two years ago, France joined the opponents of the project within the EU. These include above all Poland and the Baltic states, which have security policy concerns.

France plays a referee role

France takes on a kind of arbitrator role in the internal EU dispute, since the country, unlike Russia’s EU neighbors, does not have such security concerns. In addition, Nord Stream 2 does not play a major role in France’s energy supply, even if the country is involved in the financing through the energy company Engie.

However, it no longer depends on the EU whether or not Nord Stream 2 will be completed. European State Secretary Clément Beaune also admitted this in the interview. “Today is a German decision,” he said. The Federal Network Agency plays a decisive role here. Last May, the authority refused to grant operators an exemption from EU regulation.

USA stick to their rejection

In the US, meanwhile, the rejection of Nord Stream 2 is unlikely to change much under the new President Joe Biden. A spokeswoman for the US government recently confirmed that Biden also thinks the pipeline is a bad idea. Sanctions were imposed on the project under Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. In the US government and also in the European Parliament in Brussels, the prevailing view is that the construction of the pipeline will make Europe’s dependence on Russia too great.

Federal government is sticking to the project

Despite the French objections, the German government wants to stick to the project. The basic stance on Nord Stream 2 has not changed, said a government spokeswoman on Monday. The position of the French government is known, they are in very close contact with the government in Paris, said a spokesman for the Foreign Office.

The Greens chairman Robert Habeck spoke again in favor of ending the pipeline project. “It’s a Putin pipeline and it shouldn’t be built any further.” The project has always divided Europe. The FDP politician Alexander Graf Lambsdorff spoke on Twitter of a “foreign policy disaster” for the federal government. Germany was “completely isolated in terms of energy and foreign policy,” criticized the foreign policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group.

Support for the federal government from the left

On the other hand, support for the attitude of the federal government came from the left-wing Bundestag member Klaus Ernst. “Stopping the already approved project would burden German gas customers and taxpayers due to higher gas prices because of compensation payments for investments that have already been made,” said Ernst, who is chairman of the economic committee. “These would then ultimately have to serve for Russian misconduct.” The left-wing politician has been one of the biggest supporters of the pipeline for years.