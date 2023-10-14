After theattack that caused one death and 3 injuries in the Arras high school in FranceEmmanuel Macron has decided to mobilize up to 7 thousand soldiers of the Sentinel force, who will be deployed by Monday evening and until further notice. Bfmtv writes about it, citing the Elysée and recalling that France has adopted the “emergency attack” security level, the highest in the framework of the Vigipirate device, which allows an exceptional mobilization of resources.

The attack: the killer shouted “Allah Akbar”

The killer responsible for yesterday’s attack burst into the high school shouting “Allah Akbar”, stabbing a teacher to death. The attacker, a twenty-year-old of Chechen origin, was arrested. As the French anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, explained, the attacker initially “hit a teacher who was in front of the school with a knife”, then a second teacher who rushed to help his colleague.

The man then entered the institute and in the courtyard “he found himself in front of several people, one of whom, a security agent, was injured with numerous stab wounds, and a second, a technical agent, was hit in turn.”

The crimes charged to the 20-year-old, who refused to speak to the investigators, are “murder in relation to a terrorist association, attempted assassination and terrorist association”.

Who is the killer

The perpetrator of the attack, identified as Mohamed Mogouchkov, a Chechen born in 2003 in the Federation, had been registered by the security forces with the ‘fiché S’, reserved for people to be monitored for links to Islamic extremism. Since October 2nd he had been registered as a threat to national security, the broadcaster Bfmtv reveals, recalling that the young man was under surveillance by the DGSI services and had been checked yesterday, without being accused of anything. His profile is that of “a radicalized individual whose potential was known but who suddenly decided to take action, making his neutralization difficult”, said a source close to the dossier.

For several weeks, the French security services have been expressing particular concern about the radicalization of young North Caucasians. The 20-year-old had studied at the Gambetta high school where the tragedy occurred and had already attacked a teacher when he was a student. He had been temporarily expelled from school, according to what Bfmtv learned from some representatives of the previous teaching staff. According to the same source, several teachers had warned the management of the radical excesses that the boy and his brothers were demonstrating. “We were constantly afraid, we were on alert,” they told the French broadcaster.