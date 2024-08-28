Wednesday, August 28, 2024
France | AFP source: The Telegram billionaire is also suspected of abusing his child

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2024
in World Europe
France | AFP source: The Telegram billionaire is also suspected of abusing his child
French child protection authorities recently launched an investigation into the suspicion.

Telegram messaging service founder and CEO Pavel Durov is suspected of “serious” abuse of her child in France, says the news agency AFP, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the case.

French child protection authorities recently launched an investigation into the suspicion. The matter concerns Durov’s son, who was born in 2017. The son currently lives in Switzerland, but previously lived in France. The alleged assault took place in Paris.

The boy’s mother had filed a report in Switzerland last year, where she accused her ex-partner of abusing their son, a source told AFP.

French-Russian billionaire Durov was arrested At Le Bourget Airport in the Paris region on August 24.

Authorities suspect Durov of not taking steps to limit criminal use of the Telegram messaging service.

