On March 4, just days away from commemorating another 8M – International Women's Day -, France surprised with a historic decision regarding women's rights: The country became the first in the world to include abortion in its 1958 Constitution.

To date, abortion in France did not exist and was criminalized. Even, During the Nazi occupation, it was considered a crime that carried the death penalty.. The last woman who was executed for deciding about her own body did so in 1942, 82 years ago. That changed in 1975 with the Veil Law, which decriminalized the voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVE) until the 10th week of gestation.

The regulations included the demands of women who had participated in the May '68 movement, influenced by the Second sex of Simone de Beauvoir and who, at the time, believed in female sexual liberation. “A million women have abortions every year in France in dangerous conditions due to the secrecy to which they are condemned. Just as we demand free access to contraceptive means, we demand free abortion“, reads a women's manifesto published on April 5, 1971 in the magazine Le Nouvel Observateurtwo years before women organized to mobilize to demand this right.

In 2001, the Veil Law was reformed and the period to access the IVE was extended until week 12. In 2022, a law was approved that regulated it until week 14. Likewise, under medical support, women could abort at any time. stage of pregnancy. With the registration of abortion as a constitutional right, no recommendations or prescriptions from a health professional are required to access the IVE at any stage. The will and desire of the woman is enough to request the termination of the pregnancy.

A milestone

“In France, the State and society are secular, something that is not very well understood in Colombia.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) describes this decision as historic. “France became the first country in the world to enact an explicit constitutional guarantee for the free decision to abort,” said Leah Hoctor, CRR's European regional director.

The vote of the full Parliament was telling: 780 votes in favor, 72 against and 50 abstentions to include the “guaranteed freedom of women to resort to voluntary termination of pregnancy.” Parties from the right, center and left gave support to this constitutional reform that had the approval of Emmanuel Macron's government.

The moment, for posterity. Before the official announcement of the approval, the sustained applause lasted almost two minutes. The green scarves, references of this struggle in Latin America, were also present in the Parliament premises. On the night of that day, the Eiffel Tower lit up and projected the phrase “my body, my decision.” and women took to the streets with posters ratifying that motto of feminism.

“The majority who voted against were from Les Republicains, the party of former president Nicolas Sarkozy. I haven't verified it, but It is an organization made up of men and, surely, older”commented Olga L. González, doctor in Sociology from the École des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales in Paris.

Marine Le Pen's party, Rassemblement National, voted overwhelmingly in favor of abortion (46 in favor, including Le Pen, 12 against and 20 abstentions). González explained that the former presidential candidate, leader of the radical right, He changed his position on abortion in 2022 and within his party he has taken on the task of combating fundamentalist Catholics. “She is not her father and Rassemblement National is not a very homogeneous party. There are young people like Jordan Bardella (party president) who strongly supports abortion,” added the doctor in Sociology.

Abortion is not an electoral issue nor is it an issue that polarizes French society, as has happened in the US and other countries. hThere is a widespread and shared understanding of the acquired right of women to decide about their bodies. “In France, the State and society are secular, something that is not very well understood in Colombia. For example, crucifixes are seen in the offices of state officials. That doesn't happen in France. What the Church (one of the biggest opponents of this right) says has a limited and little decisive echo,” commented González.

Implications

Share Demonstration in favor of abortion during the study of the demand to decriminalize abortion in the Constitutional Court. Photo:Héctor Fabio Zamora / EL TIEMPO

We must not lose sight of the fact that in several countries abortion has legal and constitutional protections., as is the case of Colombia, where the Constitutional Court decriminalized abortion until week 24 and left the three grounds for any stage of pregnancy. The high court has even rejected unconstitutionality claims that ask to overturn its ruling, alleging that the IVE is a fundamental right of women.

Leah Hoctor highlights this: “Constitutions of other countries implicitly protect the right to abortion through other guarantees, such as sexual and reproductive rights.” However, let us remember that despite these protections there are risks of setbacks. In June 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and left it to the discretion of the states to legislate on the matter, which led to Republican governments restricting or prohibiting abortion.

Olga González adds that in the hypothetical case that a right-wing government arrives in France, there is no risk of backsliding. “Abortion is already written in the Constitution, they cannot touch it.”

The CRR hopes that this decision will have a positive effect, especially on nations that have the right to abortion protected at some level. “We hope that this historic milestone will motivate other countries that believe in reproductive rights, to take measures in their legal systems to ensure full protection of these rights. It can be at the constitutional, legislative or regulatory level. They must review how current policies are failing women with access barriers. “The necessary steps must be taken to make abortion real, not only in law, but in practice,” Hoctor concluded.

France's decision has inspired other women and countries. In Spain, left-wing parties began to air the idea of ​​putting the right to abortion in the constitution. In 2022, Chile tried with the first Constituent Assembly elected by popular vote, however, the Magna Carta project to replace the current one was rejected at the polls. On the other hand, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Serbia inherited from the former Yugoslavia the “human right to freely decide on the birth of children.”

However, what happened in France has also generated contrary reactions. The Vatican rejected the constitutional reform. ““There can be no ‘right’ to take a human life.” And in Argentina, President Javier Milei said at an event with students that “abortion is a murder aggravated by the bond.” At the beginning of February, a representative from her party (La Libertad Avanza) filed a project to classify abortion as a crime, which was decriminalized by Congress in 2020.

Just on Friday, which was commemorated on March 8, Macron presided over the sealing ceremony of the Constitution to officially enshrine the guaranteed freedom to access abortion and He promised that France will work to make abortion universal and effective, not only in Europe, but throughout the world. He himself recognized that, in terms of women's rights, “nothing can be taken for granted and everything must be defended.”