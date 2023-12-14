French politician Filippo called Putin's description of EU leaders correct

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, commented on the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who compared the leaders of the European Union countries as collaborators. This is what he's talking about wrote on his page on the social network X.

Filippo admired Putin's statement and called his description of EU leaders correct. Thus, at a large press conference and a direct line, the Russian leader noted that many European politicians strive to look heroic like the French General Charles de Gaulle, but behave like Marshal Philippe Pétain, who during World War II became a “collaborator and submitted to the will of the occupiers.”