France adheres to President Macron’s initiative towards Lebanon

Today, Monday afternoon, the French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Griot confirmed that her country adheres to the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron towards Lebanon.

Ambassador Jerio urged during political meetings in the capital Beirut “the need to intensify efforts to expedite the formation of the government so that Lebanon can overcome the crises it is suffering from, especially the economic, financial and health crises.”

The French president had visited Lebanon twice after the Beirut port bombing on the fourth of last August and launched an initiative to form an important government that would undertake the required reforms. All political forces declared their adherence to the French initiative. But the government has not been formed yet.

The Lebanese Prime Minister-designate, Saad Hariri, has been seeking, for months, to form a government, which has not been achieved after 14 meetings between Presidents Aoun and Hariri.

The Media Office of the Lebanese Presidency denied, in a statement this afternoon, what was propagated by political and media circles that the President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, had demanded the obstruction of the third in the government.

The statement said: “Political and media circles insist on promoting that the President of the Republic is demanding the obstruction of the third in the coming government, which led to delaying its formation, despite statements and positions that confirm the invalidity of such allegations, which were issued by Baabda Palace on different dates, The last one was on January 22, 2010.

The statement added, “With regard to this persistence in promoting such allegations, the Information Office of the Presidency of the Republic reminds once again that President Aoun, who has never demanded the blocking third, is keen, in return, to exercise his right to name ministers in the government who are competent and competent, and be trusted. At home and abroad, in order to preserve the national partnership on the one hand, and Lebanon’s supreme interest on the other hand.

Saad Hariri was assigned, on October 22, to form a new government, to succeed the government of Hassan Diab, who submitted its resignation on August 10, against the background of the August 4 bombing that rocked the port of Beirut.