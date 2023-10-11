PARIS — In the lower house of France’s Parliament, a senior Opposition lawmaker recently held up a small jar for all her colleagues to see. Her content, she warned, was “spreading despair” throughout the country.

“Do we have to wait until your office is infested before you finally react?” legislator Mathilde Panot told Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne.

Borne promised that the Government would act resolutely against the contents of the bottle—mites.

After viral social media posts allegedly showing specimens in the seats in trains, cinemas and subways, now the pages of newspapers are full of photos of mites. They have been the subject of television talk shows, fueling anxiety.

Leila Bername, 74, said she had never worried much about mites until now. “I’m afraid to go to the movies,” she said, standing on the Champs-Elysées. “Hopefully this won’t damage France’s image.”

Although the evidence that mites are suddenly invading the country is mostly anecdotal, Experts say they have resurfaced in Paris homes, New York and other cities over the past few decades due to the rise in international travel and the growing resistance of insects to pesticides.

With less than a year to go until Paris hosts the Summer Olympics, President Emmanuel Macron’s government has been trying to reassure the world that all is well.

Clément Beaune, French Transport Minister, said on October 4 that of a dozen cases reported on the Paris Metro and more than 30 reported on France’s national railway company, none were found to be true. “We take this matter seriously,” he said, stressing that buses, trains and subways are cleaned regularly and removed from circulation if there are suspicions.

Still, some schools have closed; A hospital in northern France was subjected to intensive treatment and several cases appeared in the media. A survey, commissioned by France’s Food, Environment and Occupational Health and Safety Agency, estimated that more than 10 percent of French homes were infested by mites between 2017 and 2022.

Johanna Fite, expert at the health agencystressed that mites are not a sign of poor hygiene and, although they can disturb sleep, they do not transmit diseases.. “It’s something we see everywhere in the world, not just in France,” Fite said.

Still, Emmanuel Grégoire, deputy mayor of Paris, called for a plan to act before the Olympics, with measures such as subsidizing pest control for homes.

“One would like to see the same kind of mobilization regarding debt, taxes or reindustrialization,” Rémi Godeau, editorial director of the newspaper L’Opinion, wrote in an editorial, joking that “the world’s sixth power resents “benign bites.”

By: AURELIEN BREEDEN