Iconic actress Brigitte Bardot returns to lash out against Islam. In the past you had even received six fines for Islamophobia and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Nicolas Sarkozy, defining Muslims as a “population that is destroying our country by imposing its actions”, you had reported the BBC.

The indignation has a precise root: the inhumane treatment that Muslims have towards animals. She now returned to the topic in an interview with Valeurs Actuelles: «Once upon a time I would have said that I didn't want to live in an Islamized France. Today I say that I don't want to die in an Islamized France!” he said she.

The actress talks about the atrocious murder of Samuel Paty, a literature teacher at a high school in Arras who had his throat cut by a radicalized student in 2020 and the German Filipino tourist killed near the Eiffel Tower shouting “Allah Akbar” on 3 December.

His words are harsh and direct: «The murderers are often of Islamic origin and they claim it! For the most part, they are unfortunately français de papier and often psychopaths. We should carry out a psychiatric examination on all migrants who enter before granting them the right to asylum and French nationality,” she says.

He also does not spare criticism from Pope Francis: «I can't see it. He does a lot of harm to the Church. I adored John Paul II, I remember our beautiful meeting, unique, very warm, he was not a politician at all. I will never meet the current Pope. He does not deal with Eastern Christians and never talks about them. When I learned that he would be called Francesco, I said to myself full of hope: if he chose this name, it is because he loves animals. I sent him a letter to congratulate and thank him for choosing that name in honor of St. Francis of Assisi. I was finally hoping that he would do something more to improve the lot of animals in the world, but he never responded to me. I sent him another letter, and he had one of his servants reply to me, thanking me. I therefore find him to be very rude.”