The summer in France of 2022 “will be the driest we have ever known”, warned the Minister of the Ecological Transition and revealed that there are more than a hundred municipalities without drinking water. 93 departments have water restrictions, of which 62 are considered in crisis. To deal with the emergency, the French Prime Minister activated an interministerial cell to coordinate the State’s means in the face of this period of “exceptional drought” that the country is going through.

Faced with the “historic” drought, the “most serious ever recorded” in France and on the eve of a third heat wave since the beginning of the summer, the Government activated a crisis cabinet this Friday, August 5.

Since June, the country has seriously affected its water basins. The entire metropolitan area is under surveillance and 62 of 93 departments are on red alert due to lack of water, “exceeding the 2019 record in which 88 departments had been subject to restrictive measures,” reports the local media ‘TF1 Info’.

In an interview with the French media ‘Franceinfo’, the Minister of the Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu, warned that “this will be the driest summer. We are in a crisis situation that we have never known with 62 departments with crisis orders. We will have to get used to episodes of this type, ”he declared.

🔴🗣 “Nous avons un certain nombre de communes où nous avons des inquiétudes en termes d’eau potable. On est déjà à plus d’une centaine de communes en France qui aujourd’hui n’ont plus d’eau potable et pour lesquelles il ya des approvisionnements en camion”, annonce le minister pic.twitter.com/31L5iNRItm — franceinfo (@franceinfo) August 5, 2022



The head of the Ecology portfolio revealed that there are “more than a hundred municipalities in France that today do not have drinking water and for those that do, the supply is by truck (tank).”

Béchu explained that “the interministerial crisis unit consists of anticipating the worst and hoping that it does not happen.”

For her part, the Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, in charge of activating the interministerial crisis cell (CIC) and for whom the episode of drought that is being experienced throughout continental France is “historic”, asked the French to “pay attention to the use of water resources,” according to a government statement.

The premier emphasized that this drought is the most serious ever recorded in the country. “The absence of rain is compounded by the accumulation of successive heat waves that reinforce evaporation and water needs,” she said.

L’épisode de sécheresse que nous vivons dans toute la France métropolitaine est historique. Pour faire face à cette situation exceptionnelle, j’activate la cellule interministérielle de crise.

Ensemble, responsible soyons: préservons ressources us in uae.https://t.co/lkPLO31Wu5 — Elisabeth BORNE (@Elisabeth_Borne) August 5, 2022



The activation of the interministerial cell will be in charge of “coordinating the necessary civil security measures”, such as the supply of water to the municipalities or the delivery of drinking water, and will monitor the repercussions of the drought on the most affected industries: the infrastructures of energy production and transport, the agricultural sector and in particular the livestock sector.

The measures of the CIC to face the drought

Restrictive measures have been and will be taken when necessary to ensure priority uses for health, civil security and the supply of drinking water, officials said.

These restrictive measures can affect all non-priority sectors, as well as individuals, Borne stressed. Agents from the French Biodiversity Office are already deployed in the territory to teach about these measures and sanction infringements where appropriate.

These measures are a continuation of those already taken for several months by the Government to anticipate this situation as much as possible. The ministers had also mobilized since the spring the prefects (Government delegation) basin coordinators on this issue in order to anticipate the entry into force of some orders to try to minimize the pressure on the resource.

“We are experiencing a quite exceptional situation, although we have already had droughts in recent years,” says Marillys Macé, general director of the Water Information Center consulted by ‘TF1 Info’.

“The fault lies with a particularly dry winter during which the layers have not been sufficiently recharged with very low rainfall, which leads to an episode of early drought (…) Climate change is there and its impact on the water cycle it is already observable”, underlines Macé.

The month of July has broken all temperature records

According to the latest monthly balance of the Météo-France National Meteorological Service, since July 17 “the drought of surface soils (…) is the most severe ever recorded, surpassing that of 1976.”

📊Bilan #JUILLET2022🇫🇷📈 🌡️ Moy T°C: 23.2°C.

2.1°C more than normal, at the 3rd rank of the month of July + chauds after the debut of XXe, derrière juillet 2006, juillet 1983, ex-æquo avec juillet 2018.

🌧️ Mois de juillet le + sec, period 1959-2022. ➡️https://t.co/BNACTFOc2e pic.twitter.com/1zf2K9H4qQ — Météo-France (@meteofrance) August 2, 2022



There are also temperature records such as July 18, designated as “the hottest day ever recorded in France (…) with an average maximum temperature of 37.6 °C, that is, 10.8 °C more than normal”. Météo-France also set absolute heat records in several cities, such as Rennes, in Ille-et-Vilaine, where it was 40.5 °C, or Biscarrosse, in the Landes department, where the thermometer showed 42.6 °C .

Weather forecasts indicate, according to the Government, that the situation of heat and drought could last for the next 15 days or even become more worrying.

With EFE, France 24 in French and local media