President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged, “on behalf of France,” that his country’s army “tortured and murdered” the Algerian nationalist lawyer and political leader Ali Boumendjel in 1957 during the Algerian war of independence and made it appear that his death had been a suicide.

Macron received Boumendjel’s four grandchildren at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday “to tell them, on behalf of France, what Malika Boumendjel (wife of the Algerian nationalist, now deceased) would have liked to hear: Ali Boumendjel did not commit suicide. He was tortured and then killed.

The historian Benjamin Stora, author of the report on the memory of the colonization (1830-1962) and the war in Algeria (1954-1962), made 22 proposals to Macron on January 22 to promote reconciliation and build bridges between France and Algeria. Among them was the recognition of this crime.

Boumendjel (1919-1957) was a moderate Algerian nationalist who, according to the Elysee Palace, “fought against the injustice of the colonial system and for the independence of Algeria.” The French Army arrested him during the Battle of Algiers, tortured and murdered him.

French general Paul Aussaresses (1918-2013), a confessed torturer during the Algerian war of independence, acknowledged that he “ordered one of his subordinates to kill him and make up the crime as a suicide,” recalled the Elysee.

“Looking at History head on, recognizing the truth of the facts, will not allow closing the wounds that are still open, but it will help open the way of the future”, according to Macron, who considers that it is necessary to do so to “advance on the path of truth , the only one that can lead to the reconciliation of the historical memories of the two countries.

Macron promised Boumendjel’s grandchildren that this recognition will not be an isolated act. And he was in favor of opening the archives to historians so that “to give all the families of the disappeared, on both sides of the Mediterranean, the means to know the truth.” “No crime, no atrocity committed by anyone during the Algerian War can be excused or hidden,” according to the French president.

2022 marks 60 years of Algeria’s independence. But the wounds of the French colonization and the war in Algeria remain unhealed on both sides of the Mediterranean.