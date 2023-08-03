“It seeks to achieve its own interest at the expense of the most vulnerable population by raising the prices of agricultural products and trying to prevent one of its main competitors from exporting its products,” which is Ukraine, a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

And Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Russian strikes that targeted facilities belonging to a Ukrainian port overlooking the Danube River on Wednesday morning led to “damaging” about 40,000 tons of grain intended for export.

“The Russians hit warehouses and grain silos, which led to the destruction of about 40,000 tons of grain that was intended for export to African countries, China and Israel,” Kubrakov confirmed on Telegram, accusing Russia of using Iranian-made drones to carry out the attack.

French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre indicated that France will continue to provide its food aid to “the countries most affected by food insecurity caused by the Russian aggression.”

It also condemned the strikes, which again targeted civilian infrastructure, saying that they are “a violation of international humanitarian law,” adding that “these unacceptable acts constitute war crimes and cannot go unpunished,” echoing the statements of French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.