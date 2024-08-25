Politician Filippo: France showed the world its tyrannical face due to Durov’s arrest

France has shown the world tyranny by arresting Telegram founder Pavel Durov, the leader of the French Patriots party Florian Philippot said on the social network X.

“France presents a tyrannical face to the world! We must free ourselves from these madmen!” the politician said, commenting on the arrest of the Russian businessman.

He also questioned whether French authorities could similarly arrest American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network X, “for failing to comply with European censorship rules under the Digital Services Act.”

On August 24, French intelligence services detained Durov at Paris’s Le Bourget airport as he exited a private jet. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, including drug trafficking, juvenile crimes, and fraud. Durov faces up to 20 years in prison.