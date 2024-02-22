Defense Minister Lecornu: Russia is showing aggression towards the French army

France believes that Russia is behaving aggressively towards the armed forces of the republic and is trying to intimidate them. This accusation was made by French Defense Minister Sebastian Lecornu.

According to him, Russia’s actions in 2024 in relation to European allies France and the United States cannot be compared with what happened in 2022 and earlier. We are talking about several incidents. For example, Lecornu said, about a month ago, “a Russian operator threatened a French pilot that his plane would be shot at,” this French aircraft was patrolling over the neutral waters of the Black Sea.

We are now seeing more aggressive behavior, for example with our military. There were cases of attempts to take control by the Russians Sebastien Lecornuhead of the French Ministry of Defense

Another cause for concern was an incident a few months ago when a Russian warship approached French territorial waters near the mouth of the Seine to “somehow intimidate France,” Lecornu said. In his opinion, Moscow is thus “playing with the thresholds of aggressiveness.”

Photo: Alexis Sciard / Globallookpress.com

Macron complained about Russia's “aggressive” behavior towards Europe

Earlier in February, French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia's behavior towards Europe “aggressive”. He explained that disinformation and information manipulation operations have become more frequent and intensified across Europe in recent months. As the politician pointed out, “this change in position clearly shows Moscow’s desire for aggression against us.”

The French leader also called for a Russian victory in Ukraine to be ruled out. “Allowing Russia to win means exposing yourself to the risk that the established rules of the international order will no longer be respected,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced a deep crisis in relations with France

In January, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that relations between Moscow and Paris are experiencing a deep crisis not on the initiative of the Russian side.

In Paris, they take an openly hostile position towards our country; from the lips of its official representatives words are regularly heard about the importance of inflicting a “strategic defeat” on Russia See also How can what you eat every day affect your skin? Russian Foreign Ministry

Poland is increasingly scrambling planes “due to the activity of Russian aviation”

On February 15, Poland scrambled planes under the pretext of Russian long-range aviation activity. The operational command of the Republic's Armed Forces stated that recently there has been intense activity by Russian long-range aviation, which has become the pretext for the sorties of Polish combat aircraft.

Related materials:

The Polish command also scrambled planes on February 7 for the same reason. Previously, Warsaw resorted to a similar practice on January 23. The authorities cited missile attacks on Ukraine as the reason. The Polish command noted that it “remains ready to ensure the security of Polish airspace.”