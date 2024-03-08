The approval by the two houses of the French parliament, meeting in a common session, by a large majority, of the rule that enshrines in the Constitution the guarantee of the right to abortion is a historical fact of enormous importance and gravity. It is serious because, for the first time in a Western liberal democracy, not only is the voluntary termination of pregnancy decriminalized and permitted, as has been the case in most of them for some time, but it is also elevated to the status of a fundamental right, which no ordinary law can revoke from now on.

It is serious because the form of wording chosen, according to which abortion is a woman's “freedom” that must, in any case, be guaranteed by law, implies the substantial impracticability of any limitation and, therefore, prefigures, on the one hand, new extensions and, on the other, the increasing difficulty of defending, at a constitutional level, the right to conscientious objection.

It is because the constitutional amendment was strongly desired and promoted by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and takes on the value of an “emblematic” measure.

It is due to the solemnity that was given to the approval of the rule, with the convening of the parliament meeting in Versailles, the arrangement of parliamentarians in alphabetical order and not by group — to emphasize the “national unity” aspect of the choice — and even the lighting from the Eiffel Tower to celebrate it.

Finally, it is for the aforementioned vast majority, which transcends political alignments and the division between left and right.

With this movement, Macron's France ideally places itself at the forefront of the increasingly aggressive tendency of Western progressivism to consider abortion a true dogma, a totem, an untouchable fetish, inextricably linked to female emancipation and almost synonymous with it. A trend that translates, according to the custom of extremism wokein the demonization of anyone who questions the dogma for ethical or religious reasons, labeled as sexist, “patriarchal”, “fanatic”, “medieval” and defender of the slavery of women.

The denial of any possibility of argumentation on the issue seeks to cancel and deny, in one fell swoop, not only the millennia of history in which abortion was almost unanimously condemned on an equal footing with infanticide, but also the tormented ways in which it was legalized in many Western countries just over half a century ago. In the fierce debate that began at that time under the impetus of the feminist movements, different positions were confronted, which, however, at least converged in the belief that, when approaching the issue, it was inevitable to consider several points of view and that it was necessary to balance in some way forms women's right to “conscious” motherhood with the protection of the life of the unborn child and motherhood in the interests of society.

Consequently, laws that authorized abortion within certain limits — such as the French Simone Veil law, approved in 1975; and law 194, approved in Italy in 1978 — did not consider legalization as a subjective right, but rather as a way of achieving “harm reduction” in relation to clandestine abortions and the damage caused, in some cases, by motherhood undesirable to women's physical and mental health: a solution, however, not mandatory, in relation to which alternatives should, at least, be considered and which involved, at the very least, a moral dilemma.

In the following decades, however, these barriers were increasingly challenged, rejected, eroded by the rising tide of an entirely relativistic and subjectivist conception of rights, according to which the only issue at stake in matters of pregnancy is the woman, and the child conceived represents only a potential obstacle to her free will, and the power to “terminate the pregnancy” (without euphemisms: suppress the life of the unborn child) must be understood as almost absolute and automatic, without filters or mediations, easily applicable both in the form surgical and pharmacological, even before the age of majority, and increasingly extended in relation to the stage of pregnancy itself.

A conception whose progressive diffusion and hegemony has been linked to the growing disintegration of family ties, the drop in births and the transformation of communities founded on the stability of family nuclei and generational continuity, into arithmetic sums of isolated individuals, focused on their own self-representation and personal gratification.

It is in this that the angry claim of the absolute power of “strong” individuals over nascent life (but also, in parallel, over the “end of life”) materializes in a deadly general drive, a true implosion, which becomes evident when comparing Western demographic trends with those of other societies.

The fact that the spearhead of this short-circuit between right, power and suppression of life is today France and, more generally, continental Europe, and that the short-circuit translates into the formulation of abortion as a “ constitutional law”, should not be surprising. In fact, the idea of ​​the right to life as an absolute and non-negotiable prerogative of every human being took shape historically in the Anglo-Saxon constitutional tradition, where it was introduced by John Locke (along with the right to liberty and property) and the Declaration of American Independence of 1776 (along with liberty and the free pursuit of happiness).

It is due to this tradition, based above all on the limitation of power, that it was re-proposed in the 1948 UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights. In French constitutionalism of revolutionary origin, on the other hand, the right to life is never mentioned, and any individual freedom is subordinate to the sovereignty of the nation and the monopoly of state power. Continental constitutions and the prevailing political culture in these countries continued to be influenced more by the French than by the Anglo-Saxon example. That is why today, in France — and we fear that other countries will soon follow the example of Paris — the right to life of the conceived child can be trampled on with impunity by the absolute nature of the right to its elimination, passing it off as freedom, while it deals with the triumph of unlimited power over life, which is a necessary condition for freedom.

In Anglo-Saxon countries — as well as, on the other hand, in the Latin American world — despite the impulse of “legalist” progressivism in the abortion field, the Christian root of the idea of ​​fundamental rights, which implies the defense of life at all stages , remained alive and active in general. In liberal and conservative political culture, anti-abortion positions continued to be present, openly stated and often predominant. And it is thanks to this that the legal decriminalization of abortion, sanctioned in 1973 by the Roe v. Wademanaged to be curbed after half a century by the US Supreme Court, radically reopening the debate on the issue.

The European right, on the contrary, appears largely subordinated, as was the case now in Paris, to nihilist progressivism, intimidated by its aggressiveness, afraid of being delegitimized by it and incapable of proposing an alternative vision.

Eugenio Capozzi He is a professor of contemporary history at the Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples. He is co-director of the magazine “Ventunesimo Secolo” and editor of the magazine “Ricerche di Storia politica”. He is a member of the scientific council of the publisher Studium.

