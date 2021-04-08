The end of the National School of Administration (ENA), through which presidents, prime ministers and senior officials have passed, is part of the reform of the public function, a campaign promise of President Emmanuel Macron. The imminent decision divides opinions in France.

The idea had been evoked almost by chance by President Macron during a press conference following the ‘Yellow Vests’ crisis on April 25, 2019.

The French president had warned that “to carry out the reform (of the high public function) we must abolish, among other things, the ENA.” This Thursday, April 8, two years later, the theme returns thanks to information revealed by radio ‘Europe 1’. President Emmanuel Macron will announce the suppression of the institution through a videoconference with senior officials.

‘Europe 1’ reports that the ENA “will disappear to make way for a new school.” ‘Le Monde’, he adds, citing a summary of a meeting on March 9 between members of the Government that “a new operator of initial training and continuing training establishment will be created with a new governance.”

Four presidents have passed through the National School of Administration (ENA), including Macron himself; eight prime ministers and the heads of the largest French companies. Since 1945, France has educated its elites there and also the brightest foreigners.

The ENA, a postwar institution

Its suppression is also symbolic since it implies reforming the ordinance of October 9, 1945 that the administration organized after the war.

At the time there was a perception that after the Nazi invasion, the elites had failed. That is why the ENA, created by ordinance of the provisional government headed by Charles de Gaulle, arrived as an institution of technocrats selected not for their contacts but for their talent that sought to democratize access to the high public function of the State.

But finally the most talented or prepared also belonged to the most privileged classes and the ENA became over the years the symbol of republican power, but also of some elites disconnected from the real world.

The ENA also represents the excellence of the high French civil service, envied and imitated in other countries such as Spain. The writer Mathieu Larnaudie published in 2019 ‘Les jeunes gens’ (The young people), a chronicle about the ENA class to which President Macron belonged. According to Larnaudie, “what they are taught at the ENA is to be faithful to a French Republican consensus.”

According to the writer, interviewed by the newspaper ‘El País’, this consensus is based on three pillars: “Fidelity to European treaties: almost all are Europeanists. Secondly, almost all are imbued by the idea of ​​economic liberalism as a horizon insurmountable, with some nuances: there are pure and tough social-liberals, social democrats or liberals. And the third, the idea of ​​France as a symbol: the French nation and its universalist vocation. This consensus is shared by all enarchs “.

Reactions found

The newspaper ‘Le Monde’ speaks of a “belated response to the crisis of the ‘Yellow Vests'” and of a “message to the French 12 months before the elections: Macron continues to reform”.

Along the same lines, an official quoted by the evening describes the announcement as a “political coup to divert attention from the problems of France to the usual scapegoats of our country: high officials. However, there are no bad soldiers, only bad general “.

According to Bruno Retailleau, of the right-wing Republican party, the decision is due to “a very macronistic policy of the scapegoat: they suppress the ENA for not having reformed the State. Never has the State been so centralized or bureaucratized,” said the politician. “We need an elite. I was the head of the department and had young people from the ENA in my administration. I take my hat off, they were of great quality, it was simply me who led them, not me.

At the other extreme, Francois Bayrou, from the Democratic Movement (MODEM) and an ally of the Government of Emmanuel Macron, supports the elimination of the ENA because, in his opinion, “the State became an administration and the administration became a bureaucracy.” And even if people have a “will to change things … this system perpetually blocks them.”

How to train future public administrators?

In February 2020, the lawyer Frédéric Thiriez published a report in which he suggested the creation of a school of public administration that would unite the students of the ENA, known as “enarcas”, and the engineers of the technical bodies.

But after the change of government in the summer of 2020, and the departure of Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, the Thiriez mission disappeared. Amélie de Montchalin was appointed Minister of Transformation and Public Function and took this project into her hands.

Last February, President Macron announced the creation of a fifth contest to enter the ENA that would be reserved for students from more modest backgrounds. According to ‘Le Monde’, this option should be kept in the new institution.

Then the students will follow an initial common plan that will allow them, according to the newspaper, to acquire common notions and values ​​with the schools of great officials such as judges, commissioners and hospital directors.

Another reform has to do with the exit that the students will have. The president seeks to end the “large bodies” such as the Council of State, the General Inspection of Finance or the Court of Accounts.

Thus, the students of the new structure will come out as “State administrators”. Today some go directly to be part of those great bodies.

To enter these great institutions it will only be possible after some time spent in the field. Macron seeks to end what he sees as “protection for life,” a pension enjoyed by top officials.