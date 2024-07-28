Nostalgics will still remember the times when German holidaymakers had to get stuck in a traffic jam on the motorway after crossing the French border: at the toll booth, with drivers in front of them rummaging around for cash so they could pay. That took time. With card payments, things got faster, then came electronic debiting for vehicles that were upgraded accordingly, and since then drivers have been able to drive through the toll booths on special lanes at walking pace without traffic jams. But France is now going even further: it is doing away with toll booths altogether.