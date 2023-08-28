In France, female students will be banned from wearing the abaya, a loose-fitting tunic worn by some Muslim women, in state schools. This was announced by the Ministry of Education Gabriel Attal, specifying that the ban will start with the start of the new school year, on 4 September.

“When you enter a classroom, you shouldn’t be able to identify the pupils’ religion just by looking at them,” the education minister explained to French channel TF1, adding: “I have decided that the abaya can no longer be worn in schools”.

The garment, which is increasingly being worn in schools, has led to a political divide in France, with right-wing parties pushing for a ban while left-wing parties have expressed concern over the rights of Muslim women and girls. “Secularism means the freedom to emancipate through school,” Attal said, arguing that the abaya is “a religious gesture, aimed at testing the republic’s resistance to the secular sanctuary that the school must constitute.”