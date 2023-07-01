And the French Press Agency quoted a police source as saying that “the young man fell from the roof of a supermarket in Petit Cuvier in the suburb of Rouen in the Seine-Maritime region” during a looting operation. However, the public prosecutor’s office in Rouen said that this store “was not attacked by rioters.” during these facts.

The security directorate in the area said in a statement that at around five o’clock on Friday morning (03:00 GMT), the young man, accompanied by another young man, climbed to the roof of a commercial center that includes a number of closed shops.

She added that he fell from the roof and sustained serious injuries, after which he was taken to hospital.

On Friday afternoon, Frédéric Thiers, the public prosecutor in Rouen, announced that the young man had died of his injuries.

The public prosecutor said in a statement, “The second young man who was arrested explained that they climbed to the roof at around five in the morning in an attempt to enter the store to retrieve something they left inside (it was not immediately clear what it was).”

On the night of Thursday-Friday, the city of Rouen witnessed riots, during which about thirty people threw projectiles at the police, set fire to garbage containers, and vandalized bus stops.

On Friday, a kindergarten in the city was closed after a fire destroyed a number of its halls.