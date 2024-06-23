France | A woman was attacked by wolves near Paris

France|The woman was jogging in the animal park in an area intended for car safaris.

Three A mouthwater attacked a 37-year-old woman on Sunday near Paris, causing serious injuries by biting her on the neck, calf and back.

However, according to information received late on Sunday, there was no longer any danger to life.

The news agency AFP, the newspaper tell about it, for example Liberation as well as other French media and BBC.

Woman and his family had stayed safari-style in the area of ​​the animal park run by the Wow Safari Thoiry company, which is located about 40 kilometers west of the center of Paris.

In its advertisements, the zoo says that if you stay overnight in the wolves’ area, you can see them “from your own living room.”

According to the managing director of the zoo, the woman had gone for a jog in an area intended for car safaris.

Managing director assured that there were warning signs in the area and authorities are now checking to see if there were enough of them.

According to the animal park, there are also electric fences in the area that are not dangerous for people, as well as other obstacles, the purpose of which is to keep the animals in the area reserved for them.

The adequacy of these security measures will also be examined.

The zoo was founded in 1968, when 120 animals were brought there from Kenya. The original owner sold the park to investors in 2018.