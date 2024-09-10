France | A twist in the case of the teenage girl who disappeared in 1997 – The serial killer’s ex-wife became a suspect

France|Monique Olivier has been arrested and is being questioned in connection with the disappearance of a teenage girl.

For life serving a prison sentence by Monique Olivier suspected to be related to the case of a teenage girl who disappeared in France in 1997.

Olivier, 75, has been arrested for the kidnapping and unlawful deprivation of liberty of a 17-year-old girl. The prosecutors tell the news agency AFP on Tuesday that the woman is being questioned about the case.

Olivier is a French serial killer Michel Fournieret‘s ex-wife and she has been serving a life sentence for aiding her husband since 2008.

The 17-year-old girl was last seen on June 8 at six in the afternoon in 1997. The case continued to be investigated after Olivier was accused in December 2023 of aiding and abetting the abductions and murders of three other girls by her ex-husband.

Olivier had then told the Belgian investigators that Fourniret had murdered the young babysitter around June 1997. She said her ex-husband strangled the girl while she was sleeping in the couple’s house in Belgium.

However, Olivier denied that it was the girl who disappeared in France in 1997. He claimed the couple had never visited the area where the girl disappeared.

Fourniret was arrested in Belgium in 2003. In 2008, he received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for seven counts of rape and murder. He died in prison at the age of 79 in 2021.