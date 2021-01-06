France looks in the mirror of Germany in the management of the covid-19 crisis, with a certain inferiority complex compared to the neighbors on the other side of the Rhine. Not only the German country has fewer deaths from coronavirus (35,750) than the French State (65,549), despite having a larger population, but has a clear lead in the vaccination campaign, launched in both territories at the end of December. The comparison between the two is constant.

During the first wave of covid-19, many in France wondered what were the reasons why Germany had a death toll much lower than them, despite having a high number of infected. Among the explanations for the initial German success in containing the death of the coronavirus, the experts cited the early detection of carriers by carrying out a large number of tests and a better preparation of the health system, with more ICU beds with respirators than in the French country.

The French press also wondered if the federal structure of Germany in the face of Gallic centralism had also played an important role in better managing the health crisis. The German state, a role model in the first wave, has not seemed as effective during the second when it comes to controlling the epidemic, since the number of infections and deaths has skyrocketed in recent weeks.

Still, Germany seems more prepared to deal with a flood of patients. At the beginning of the pandemic, the country, with 83 million inhabitants, had 28,000 intensive care beds, but now they have been expanded to 40,000. France, with a population of 67 million, has, however, 12,000 ICU beds.

The alliance of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer with the German BioNTech and the Moderna laboratory have won the race when it comes to putting an effective vaccine against covid-19 on the market earlier, while that of the French Sanofi-Pasteur Institute will not be ready until the end from 2021.

After the start of the vaccination campaign in Europe, Paris meets Berlin again. The Germans, who began vaccinating on December 26, are doing so at a strong pace while the French, who started a day later, are at a snail’s pace. By January 3, 238,809 Germans had already received the first dose compared to just 516 Gauls.

These numbers have brought out the colors of the Elysee, highly criticized by the opposition and experts for the slowness of the vaccination campaign, which some attribute to too strict rules when immunizing and a lack of logistical preparation. “I believe that we are facing a state scandal,” denounced on Monday the president of the Greater East region, Republican Jean Rottner, who criticized “the lack of preparation and irresponsibility” of the French government when launching its strategy against the pandemic.

The French Executive has defended itself from the attacks due to the slowness of the vaccination campaign, evoking the fable of ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’ by Jean de La Fontaine. “What counts is the long-term strategy. We pay great attention to the consent ”of the patients before receiving the drug, explained the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, alluding to the story.

“The controversy (due to the slowness of the vaccines) does not help or provide any solution on the health or economic and social fields,” said Prime Minister Jean Castex, who assured that his government is “fully committed to protecting and vaccinating the French »

Consent delay



France has started the first phase of immunization in geriatric residences. The start of the campaign has been slower than expected due to the paperwork, since, in many cases, relatives or guardians have to give their consent. Also, vaccination is not mandatory.

The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, promised that from now on they will “amplify, accelerate and simplify” the strategy. “The cruise rate of vaccination will catch up with our neighbors in the coming days,” he promised yesterday in an interview on the RTL chain

France, however, has already stepped on the accelerator. Doctors, nurses, home caregivers and firefighters over 50 can now be vaccinated. At the end of January, it is expected that those over 75 can begin to be immunized, even if they do not live in residences. And in the coming weeks, mass vaccination centers will increase.

So, will the French tortoise end up beating the German hare in the vaccination race, as in the fable? Time will tell which of the two strategies has been the most effective in reaching the goal.