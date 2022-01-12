France A suspect arrested in France who is believed to be linked to the death of a 10-year-old British family

An unknown killer killed four people in the Alps in September 2012. The father, mother and grandmother of a British-Iraqi family were found shot in a car.

In France police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved the death of a British family in 2012 In the French Alps.

According to prosecutors, the arrest will allow investigators to conduct searches and verify the suspect’s movements at the time of the killings.

The suspect was arrested in the town of Chambery in the Alpine region. His age or gender has not been told.

