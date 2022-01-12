Thursday, January 13, 2022
France A suspect arrested in France who is believed to be linked to the death of a 10-year-old British family

January 12, 2022
in World
In France police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved the death of a British family in 2012 In the French Alps.

According to prosecutors, the arrest will allow investigators to conduct searches and verify the suspect’s movements at the time of the killings.

The suspect was arrested in the town of Chambery in the Alpine region. His age or gender has not been told.

An unknown killer killed four people in the Alps in September 2012. The father, mother and grandmother of a British-Iraqi family were found shot in a car. In addition, a cyclist was shot near the car. The family’s two little daughters survived.

