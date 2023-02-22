France | A student stabbed a teacher to death

A female teacher in her fifties was giving a Spanish lesson when a student attacked her with a knife.

Pupil fatally stabbed his teacher in southwestern France on Wednesday, according to the Bayonne prosecutor, according to the AFP news agency.

A female teacher in her fifties was giving Spanish lessons in the town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz when a student attacked her with a knife.

The teacher was given first aid , but according to the prosecutor, he died on the spot. Media reports vary as to where the teacher died; According to AFP, the teacher died of his injuries, the British public broadcaster the BBC he had a heart attack.

Local of the Sud Ouest newspaper according to which the school in question operates a middle school and a high school. The newspaper says that the students escaped from the school building. According to the students, the student who stabbed the teacher was 16 years old.

The student has been arrested.

French Minister of Education Pap Ndiaye sent his condolences to the teacher’s family, colleagues and students on the messaging service Twitter. Ndiaye is on his way there.