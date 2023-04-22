France | A researcher living in Canada was convicted of the 1980 synagogue attack in Paris

Hassan Diab, a researcher living in Canada, was sentenced in France to life imprisonment in absentia. Diab called the situation “Kafkaesque”.

Parisian the court convicted a researcher living in Canada Hassan Diab to life imprisonment in absentia for the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, the news agency AFP reports.

69-year-old Diab currently lives in Ottawa, and works as a university teacher at the University of Ottawa.

After the verdict, Diab gave an interview to reporters in his hometown, Canada public broadcaster CBC tells.

Diab said that he was disappointed with the verdict and called the situation “Kafakam”.

According to the CBC, a wanted notice has been issued for Diab.

Hassan Diab lives in Kanda. He was convicted in absentia in France.

To the motorcycle improvised explosive devices detonated near a synagogue in Paris on October 3, 1980.

Four people died and more than 40 were injured in the attack.

According to AFP, the bombing was the first fatal attack against Jews on French soil since World War II.

In 1999, the French intelligence service accused Diab of having built the ten-kilogram bomb that was used to carry out the attack.

In the year 2014 Canada extradited Diab to France at the request of the country’s authorities.

However, the French judiciary was unable to conclusively prove Diab’s guilt and he was released.

Diab returned to Canada in 2018.

Three years later, the French judiciary overturned its previous decision, and decided that Diab will face trial.

Human rights organization Amnesty International in March demanded the judiciary to drop the charges. Amnesty described the charges as baseless and erroneous.