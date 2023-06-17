France | A rare earthquake damaged dozens of residential buildings in western France

According to various estimates, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3–5.8. At least 170 people will have to move out of their homes.

17.6. 19:29

in western France a rare earthquake has damaged dozens of residential buildings to the point of being unusable. According to various estimates, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3–5.8.

According to news agency AFP, two people were slightly injured in the earthquake in the department of Deux-Sevres.

However, in the town of Laigne in the department of Charente-Maritime alone, dozens of residential buildings were deemed uninhabitable by the earthquake, and a total of 135 buildings suffered some degree of damage.

According to the local fire chief, a total of 170 people will have to move out of their homes. Prime minister Elisabeth Borne promised that all those left homeless would get a new home.

The town’s church is completely unusable after the earthquake and the school has to be closed as a precaution, the authorities said.

Le Monde – magazine, the last time an earthquake of this magnitude was seen in France was in the early 2000s. According to AFP, such a strong earthquake had not been experienced in that area in western France since 1972.