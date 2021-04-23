A stabbed policewoman In Rambouillet, France, he died of his injuries this Friday.

The aggressor, himself injured by the victim’s colleagues, is in serious condition.

Police were stabbed in Rambouillet, in the Paris region, and the suspect was arrested but in serious condition, police sources reported.

The woman who had been “very seriously” injured worked at the Rambouillet police station. He died shortly after.

They are investigating the motives for the attack.

Developing

