France A new law bans integration treatments in France

In Finland, the citizens’ initiative on the criminalization of integration treatments quickly collected the required 50,000 signatures in July – August 2021.

France prohibits by law so-called “integration treatments” that attempt to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of persons belonging to sexual and gender minorities.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, for example, reports this BBC and France24.

Violation of the law can result in fines of up to € 30,000 or up to two years in prison. However, the penalty is harsher if the crime is against a minor or an adult in a particularly vulnerable state. The sentence can then run for up to three years.

President Emmanuel Macron praised the law reform and tweeted that it is not a crime to be yourself.

UN experts have repeatedly condemned measures aimed at changing a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through, for example, peer pressure, medication, and electric shocks.

Similar laws banning integration treatments have been enacted in the past in Germany, Canada, and Brazil, for example.

