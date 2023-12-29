France | A mother and son who were skiing died in an avalanche

The family was skiing near the Swiss border.

British A 54-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son were killed in an avalanche in France near the Saint-Gervais ski resort on Thursday.

The mother and son were skiing near the Swiss border when they were buried by an avalanche around 3:30 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The British Broadcasting Corporation reports on the matter BBC.

The mother and son were part of a group of five skiers, which included members of the same family and a guide the family had known for years.

Avalanche started near the resort of Saint-Gervais at an altitude of about 2,300 meters. According to local authorities, the avalanche moved about 400 meters. A group of skiers higher up on the slope is suspected to be the trigger.

The victims were found after about five hours of searching. Two helicopters and 20 people belonging to the first aid team were involved in the search.

The victims were found lifeless and buried in the snow.

The guide accompanying the family reportedly had an avalanche warning device, which is used to locate people caught in an avalanche. However, none of the family members had one.

In France, about 110 people fall into avalanches every year and about 30 people die in avalanches every year.

Correction 29.12. 8:11 p.m.: The family's guide had with him a device used to locate people in an avalanche, apparently not an avalanche warning device as the story said earlier.