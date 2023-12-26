France | A mother and four children were found dead near Paris, the police suspect a family murder

Several family deaths have occurred in France this autumn.

From a small town Five bodies were found in an apartment near Paris on Christmas day, reports news agency AFP.

The bodies were found in Meaux, east of Paris. According to the local prosecutor, a homicide investigation has been launched into the case.

According to the news site Actu17, which was the first to report on the matter, a woman and her four small children were found dead.

According to the website, the police are looking for the 33-year-old father of the family, who is on the run.

of Paris several family deaths have occurred in the region in recent months.

In November, a 41-year-old man reported himself to the police and said that he had killed his three daughters. Police found the dead girls in Alfortville, southeast of Paris.

In October, a gendarme, a member of the military-organized public order police, killed his three daughters and himself at his home in Vemars, northeast of Paris.