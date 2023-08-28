France | A massive rockslide cut off rail traffic between France and Italy

According to the French transport minister, it will take several days to restore traffic connections

Train service Between France and Italy it has been stopped at least until Thursday. The reason for the interruption is a large rock slide in the Maurienne valley in the French Alps.

According to the authorities, about 700 cubic meters of rocks fell down along the road protection zones on Sunday afternoon local time, after which all trains running on the route between Chambery and Turin had to be canceled, as well as local trains running in the Maurienne valley, said the French SNCF train company.

The Frejus road tunnel that runs through the Alps is also closed to heavy traffic. Truck drivers have been advised to use the Mont Blanc tunnel instead.

of the French Minister of Transport By Clement Beaune it takes several days for traffic connections to be restored.