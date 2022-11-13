France | A man who lived at the Paris airport for 18 years has died – a Hollywood movie made the incredible story world famous

Iranian Mehran Karimi Nasseri also lived the last weeks of his life in Terminal 2F of Charles de Gaulle.

of Paris Lived at Charles de Gaulle Airport for no less than 18 years Mehran Karimi Nasseri is dead, says The Guardian. Iranian Nasseri lived at the airport between 1988 and 2006 after being stuck there due to missing citizenship.

Aftonbladet according to Nasseri, he tried to get to France, Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, but his journey was always thwarted, as he had been stripped of his home country’s citizenship. In the end, Nasseri decided to stay and live at the Paris airport.

According to The Guardian, 77-year-old Nasseri also died at Charles de Gaulle Field. The authorities say that in recent weeks he had been living on the field again and died on Saturday in the airport’s terminal 2F.

Aftonbladet according to Nasseri lived at the airport on a bench and parquet floor. Over the years, Nasser became a well-known figure in his home terminal, to whom employees gave him food, medicine and entertainment.

Aftonbladet according to Nasseri lived at the airport on a bench and parquet floor. Over the years, Nasser became a well-known figure in his home terminal, to whom employees gave him food, medicine and entertainment.

Nasseri sleeping in his "home" in Terminal 2F in 2004. At that time, he could have already left the airport, but he didn't want to.

After living at the airport for 11 years, Nasseri received French citizenship in 1999. However, Nasseri didn’t know where to go or what to do, so he stayed at Charles de Gaulle for another seven years.

About Nasser became world famous after Steven Spielberg made inspired by his story Terminal– the movie. In the Hollywood film released in 2004, Viktor Navorski, who got stuck at the airport like Nasser, plays Tom Hanks.

The film also made millions for Nasser, who eventually moved to a hostel in Paris. However, when the money ran out, he returned to Terminal 2F of Charles de Gaulle.