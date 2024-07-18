France | A man stabbed a police officer in Paris near the Champs Elysees, the suspect was shot

France|France has increased security measures throughout the country due to the upcoming Olympics. There have been several terrorist attacks in the country in recent years.

Man stabbed a police officer near the Champs Elysees, the most famous street in the Olympic city of Paris, on Thursday evening, the police said in a statement, according to news agency AFP.

The attacker suffered life-threatening injuries, and another policeman shot the suspect.

According to AFP, the knife-wielding attacker was turned away from the Louis Vuitton luxury store, where the man had been reported to the police.

The man of the eyewitness interviewed by AFP ran away from the shop, turned around and hit one of the police officers with a knife.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman wrote about it in the message service X.

“A policeman was attacked in the 8th arrondissement of Paris when he responded to a call for help from police officers guarding a store,” Darmanin wrote.

The police who were protecting the situation shot the suspect immediately.

Mayor of the eighth arrondissement of Paris Jeanne d’Hauteserre told AFP it was a pickpocket the police were trying to catch.

“However, he pulled out a knife and used it to wound the policeman in the arm. The policeman defended his colleague and shot him in the stomach,” d’Hauteserre says.

The seriously injured suspect was taken to hospital.

Security measures have been increased in France well before the Summer Olympics, as there have been several terrorist attacks in the country in recent years.