What is the point of this law, if imposed?.. Is it able to protect them from exploitation in all its forms?
In an attempt to protect children’s privacy and prevent them from being exploited by their parents, the French Parliament raised a draft law regulating the publishing of children’s pictures on the Internet.
The bill, backed by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, specifically targets a growing group of influencers who gain fame and money by showcasing the lives of their children on social media.
Examples of these violations include that some parents publish humiliating scenes intended to make users laugh.. The draft law does not exclude those pictures that some parents include on their accounts, believing that they are normal.
These associations argue that even if the pictures are normal and “innocent”, they may be used in networks that sexually exploit children.
A French deputy who adopts the draft resolution says that 50% of the images published on child sexual exploitation sites are mainly published through parents’ accounts on social media.
This bill may not appeal to a large group of French people. According to what was published by the British newspaper “The Times”, more than half of French parents have published pictures of their children on social media.
The journalist and writer, Muhammad Kalash, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”:
- The French Parliament unanimously adopted a bill to control the publication of images of children on the Internet. Which is rare in the council.
- The bill requires parents to agree to publish the child’s picture, but with the child’s consent, and to respect any child’s objection to publishing his pictures.
- If the authority that will supervise the mechanism for implementing this law finds that publishing the photos harms the dignity of the child, or that it could have psychological consequences later on the child, it can stop it or hand it over to a third party other than the two children.
- It is likely that the National Frequency Agency will implement and monitor this law, there will be conditions for displaying photos, especially video images, and written consent from the parents.
- Many pictures of children on the Internet can have psychological distress on the child later. Thus, there will be fewer pictures of children on social media.
- Advertising videos in particular and influencers are still outside the legal framework. What governs them with regard to the legal issue only is the issue of taxes.. It is an economic issue.
#France. #law #control #publishing #childrens #pictures #Internet
Leave a Reply