What is the point of this law, if imposed?.. Is it able to protect them from exploitation in all its forms?

In an attempt to protect children’s privacy and prevent them from being exploited by their parents, the French Parliament raised a draft law regulating the publishing of children’s pictures on the Internet.

The bill, backed by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, specifically targets a growing group of influencers who gain fame and money by showcasing the lives of their children on social media.

Examples of these violations include that some parents publish humiliating scenes intended to make users laugh.. The draft law does not exclude those pictures that some parents include on their accounts, believing that they are normal.

These associations argue that even if the pictures are normal and “innocent”, they may be used in networks that sexually exploit children.

A French deputy who adopts the draft resolution says that 50% of the images published on child sexual exploitation sites are mainly published through parents’ accounts on social media.

This bill may not appeal to a large group of French people. According to what was published by the British newspaper “The Times”, more than half of French parents have published pictures of their children on social media.

The journalist and writer, Muhammad Kalash, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: