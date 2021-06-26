France A French woman who killed her husband after decades of assault received a murder sentence

Of the four years in prison, three years were suspended. The woman was released because she had been held captive for a year.

In France her husband shot Valérie Bacot, 40, was convicted of murder on Friday. Husband Daniel Polette was also a former stepfather of Bacot.

Bacot received four years in prison for the murder, three of which were conditional. He was released because he had been imprisoned for a year.

The verdict was reported, for example, by the news agency AFP, a British newspaper The Guardian and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

When telling decision of the judge Celine Therme said Bacot said the court had acknowledged the horror Bacot had suffered for years. According to Bacot and witnesses, Polette beat, raped and sold her for years.

Polette was originally Bacot’s mother’s partner and raped her woman’s daughter’s daughter for the first time when she was 12 years old. Polette received a prison sentence for the rape, but continued to harass Bacot after his release. Bacot became pregnant at the age of 17.

The alcoholic mother threw her daughter out, and this ended up living with Polette. She gave birth to four children. According to Bacot, Polette forced her to marry her.

Bacot talks about the events in a book published in May Tout Le Monde Savait (Everyone knew).

Poletten it is said that Bacot was later forced into prostitution as well. When Polette expressed interest in her and Bacot’s 14-year-old daughter, the final frontier came up.

Bacot has admitted to shooting Polette in March 2016 with his own weapon.

After Friday’s verdict, the courtroom cheered. However, Bacot himself stated that the battle is not over.

“I’m not relieved. [Olen] I end up exhausted physically and physically, ”he told the BBC and also said he just wanted to go back to his children.

Bacot’n the case has highlighted in France women suffering from intimate partner violence and the inadequacy of the support provided to them.

According to Bacot’s other lawyer, due to a chain of failures, he did not receive help from the authorities, although relatives twice tried to report the situation to police. Bacot’s children, for example, tried to report at their father’s police station, but were driven away.

The address demanding Bacot’s release collected more than 700,000 names. On Friday, hundreds of women protested in Paris against government inaction.