France A French woman gave birth to a child using a uterine transplant

The first child to develop in a transplanted uterus was born in Sweden seven years ago. Cases are still rare.

In France the woman who has had a uterine transplant has given birth to a baby for the first time, the hospital treating the mother and child told AFP news agency.

Uterine transplants are performed on women whose own uterus is damaged or missing. Births of children who have developed in a transplanted uterus are very rare, but not uncommon.

The baby girl was born on Friday at Foch Hospital in the Paris suburb of Suresnes and weighed 1,845 kilograms.

“Mother and baby are doing well,” Hospital Gynecology, Obstetrics and Reproductive Medicine Director Jean-Marc Ayoubi said to AFP.

Infant The 36-year-old mother did not have a uterus because she has a rare Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome. The syndrome is found in about one in 4,500 women. Duodecim magazine According to the report, the incidence of the syndrome in Finland is one case per 5,000 girls. In Finland, 5–8 baby girls are born every year without a uterus and vagina.

The French woman underwent a uterine transplant in March 2019. The procedure was performed by the same group of professionals who also took care of the delivery. The woman got a uterus from her 57-year-old mother at the time.

First a living child developed in a transplanted uterus was born in Sweden in 2014. Other similar successful births have occurred in the United States and Brazil, but cases are rare.

Medical journal according to, a uterine transplant differs from other transplants in that the transplanted uterus is removed after 1-2 successful pregnancies.

According to the newspaper, uterine transplants are not an established health care activity anywhere in the world.

Uterine transplantation can be used to treat infertility in women who do not have a uterus, and it offers an alternative to, for example, adoption.