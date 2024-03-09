TOULOUSE. A three-storey building, which had structural problems and had already been evacuated, collapsed during the night in Toulouse. The building appeared empty at the time of the incident, the French broadcaster reports Bfmtvadding that searches among the rubble are still underway.

The building was located on rue Saint-Rome, a few steps from the Place du Capitole. As reported La Dépêche: A search system has been set up, but there do not appear to be any victims. During the night several teams of firefighters, emergency services and police explored the area.

In total, 50 firefighters were employed, as well as a dog team. Earlier in the week, the building's 23 occupants had been evacuated to nearby homes after part of the building's wall had already collapsed. On Tuesday, the municipality of Toulouse issued a danger order. The collapse would have weakened nearby buildings and the road was closed to the public, La Dépêche reports.