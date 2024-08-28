France, Charlie Hebdo Weekly Sued for Its Cartoon: “It Incites Religious Hatred”

There Our Lady of Lourdes painted with the symptoms of the monkeypox and next to it the writing: “Monkeypox: First appearance of the virus in Europe“. This is one of the last vignette of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdopublished on August 16th. And, as often happens, it ended up in the sights of two religious associations who accused the magazine of “provocation and incitement to religious hatred“.

French Catholic Associations Mary of Nazareth And The Little Way they filed a complaint against the author of the cartoon Pierrick June and against Risseditorial director of Charlie Hebdo. Not only that, the newspaper also Chrétien Tribune had denounced the cartoon for “gratuitous incitement to hatred against Catholics in France” and launched a petition to have the image removed. It had been deemed “iinsulting, provocative, inciting explicitly to hatred towards the Catholic community”. This petition has collected an exorbitant number of signatures: almost 25 thousand.

Finally, the caricature was also criticized by some religious people such as the Bishop of Bayonne Marc Ailletwho wrote in X that “freedom of expression cannot justify such an abject caricature.” At the moment, it does not appear that the editorial staff of Charlie Hebdo have responded in any way.