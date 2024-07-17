France | A car drove into a restaurant terrace in Paris: one died, three were seriously injured

France|The driver fled the scene. According to the police, the passenger of the car was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

One one person died and three people were seriously injured when a car drove into a restaurant terrace on Wednesday evening in Paris, reports news agency Reuters. In addition, three people were slightly injured.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. According to the police, one of the car’s passengers was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

So far, it is not known why the car drove onto the terrace.

France has prepared to guarantee security with special measures because of the Olympic Games in Paris, which start in less than ten days.