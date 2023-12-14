A boy from Britain disappeared at the age of 11 while on holiday in Spain with his mother and grandfather.

17 years old A boy from Britain was found in France on Wednesday morning, tells including the British broadcasting company BBC. The boy disappeared in Spain six years ago while he was vacationing there with his mother and grandfather.

The boy was found in the town of Revel, which is located near Toulouse in the south of France. He had been taken to the police station by a concerned motorist who had seen him walking in the rain near the Pyrenees. He is said to have lived in the valleys of the Pyrenees and traveled around.

The boy himself had decided to leave the community where he had lived, tells The Guardian based on information from the French newspaper Le Midi Libre. He had apparently been walking in the mountains for days.

The boy is being cared for by French social services before he is returned to Britain.

The boy's mother or grandfather had not yet been reached. They are not the boy's guardians, but legal custody belongs to the boy's grandmother, who had been in contact with him after the boy was found.

In 2019 the boy's grandmother told He told the BBC that he suspects that the boy's mother and grandfather took him to Morocco to live with a spiritual community. According to the grandmother, they wanted an alternative lifestyle and did not want the boy to go to school.

According to the grandmother, the boy's mother had previously lived with the boy in a community in Morocco.

The boy's mother and grandfather were then wanted on suspicion of kidnapping.

