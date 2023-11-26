France | A 41-year-old man reported himself to the police and said that he had killed his three daughters

Police found the children dead in the family’s home in Alfortville, a suburb southeast of Paris.

26.11. 20:39

41 years old A man turned himself in to the police in the small coastal town of Dieppe in northern France on Sunday and said he had killed his three underage daughters.

According to the AFP news agency, a police source and the prosecutor have confirmed the matter.

Police found the children dead in the family’s home in Alfortville, a suburb southeast of Paris. According to the prosecutor of the Créteil suburb of Paris, the killed girls were 4, 10 and 11 years old.

According to a police source, two of the children were stabbed to death. Dad had hidden them under the blanket. The police found the third daughter dead on the couch.

41 years old the father had received a sentence for domestic violence in 2021.

According to the prosecutor, the father is in police custody. French magazine of Le Parisien according to the children’s mother has not yet been reached.