France | A 17-year-old driver was shot dead by police in a suburb of Paris

The Paris police chief commented in a television interview that the police’s actions in the situation raise questions, but also stated that the police may have felt threatened.

in France authorities have launched an investigation into an incident in which a 17-year-old who was driving a car was shot dead by a police officer in a suburb of Paris. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A 17-year-old boy was driving a car in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre early Tuesday when police officers tried to stop him for a suspected traffic violation. However, the boy did not stop, so the police shot at him.

A video circulating on social media, verified by news agency AFP, shows two police officers trying to stop the vehicle.

When the driver tries to drive away, another officer points at the driver and shoots him through the window at close range. After the shooting, the car moves a few tens of meters, according to AFP.

Attempts were made to revive the boy at the scene, but he died shortly after the incident, reports AFP.

In addition to the driver, there were two other people in the car. One of them escaped from the authorities and the other, also a minor, was arrested.

French the police inspection agency IGPN has started an investigation into the case.

In addition, the regional police will conduct a separate investigation into the driver’s inability to stop and the suspected attempt to kill a person working in an official capacity.

French Minister of the Interior by Gérald Darman told the parliament that two policemen are being interrogated, reports AFP. At the same time, he stated that the pictures published on social media were “very shocking”.

Darmanin urged people to “respect the family’s grief and the police’s presumption of innocence”.

of Paris police commissioner Laurent Nunez said in an interview with BFM TV that the actions of the police in the situation raise questions, but also stated that it is possible that the police felt threatened.

It is the second fatal shooting in connection with a police traffic stop in France this year, reports the Reuters news agency. Last year, 13 people died in similar situations, the news agency says.