Six people, including four children, were injured by a knife-wielding individual in a park in Annecy, in the Haute-Savoie region of France. Police sources cited by Le Figaro report that the man attacked children in a park near Lake Annecy. Three of the injured are life threatening.

The French premier, Elisabeth Borne, will travel to Annecy today. The news was given by Bfmtv quoting Matignon.