A five-year-old girl was found dead in a plastic bag in the French town of Rambervillers in the Vosges department. The news was reported by ‘Le Figaro’, adding that the little girl had disappeared since this afternoon and that the parents of Romanian origin had immediately raised the alarm. A young man of “15 or 16” was arrested who, the newspaper writes, has a “history for child abuse”. Also according to the local newspaper ‘Le Républicain Lorrain’ the victim was found in a garbage bag in an apartment, a hundred meters from her home. According to the mayor of the municipality of 5,000 inhabitants, Jean-Pierre Michel the young man would suffer from psychiatric disorders. He would have left a specialized institute a few weeks ago.