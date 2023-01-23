





© france24

It is estimated that more than 60% of the Zaporizhia province in southern Ukraine, which Moscow claims as its own, has been held by Russian forces since the start of the invasion. In the last days. Moscow and kyiv cross versions about the military movements in that territory. Catalina Gómez Ángel, a special envoy for France 24, had access to one of the Ukrainian brigades deployed in the area.