France 24 warns that the video circulating on social networks related to the assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio is false and has not been created by this medium or any of the four channels that comprise it, in Spanish, French, English or Arabic. The content was altered and it is a montage.

In recent days, a video with the logos of France 24 has circulated on various social networks about the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, Ecuador’s presidential candidate assassinated on August 9. The publication, which talks about alleged records of calls from politicians residing in Europe on the phones of those captured, it is false and It was not produced by any of the France 24 channels or the France Médias Monde group.

⚠️ The content of this video that circulates on the social networks of #Ecuadorrelated to the murder of Fernando Villavicencio, is FALSE and has not been created by any of the France 24 channels. Follow the latest news on the case directly here ➡️… pic.twitter.com/9fzkAhbBIL — FRANCE 24 Spanish (@France24_es) August 14, 2023



It is a montage made from scraps of content from France 24. The video used images from a note from our team of journalists and overlaid AI-generated French audio that has not been published by this medium.

The video states that “the French press states that the telephone calls to Fernando Villavicencio’s hitmen came from Europe.”

Until now there is no record of any official statement holding Ecuadorian politicians responsible in Europe, as verified by the news agency AFP.

We remind readers that our official page is www.france24.com/en and they can also find us at Youtube, X and Threads as @france24_es and in Facebook Like France 24 in Spanish.

Lastly, we invite our users to consult information from reliable and verified channels, not spread dubious content and report false information.