France, 2 children died from contaminated Buitoni pizzas: the factory that produces them closes

In 2022, in France, some frozen Buitoni pizzas had caused the death of two children. As many as 56 were the pizzas contaminated by Escherichia Coli.

A year later, the Caudry plant, where the Fraich’Up pizzas were produced, closed permanently. The product range was only produced in France. He brings it back Republic, quoting a union source present at the Economic and Social Committee.

A decision taken, it would seem, directly by the company. There will be no layoffs: employees will be hired in the region by Nestlè, pending a relaunch of the structure.