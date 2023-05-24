France 1990, Ivan Capelli one step away from glory

The 1990 edition of the French Grand Prix went down in history as Ferrari’s 100th victory in Formula 1, a round figure signed by Alain Prostbrought to Maranello at the end of 1989 with the aim of bringing Ferrari back to the world title more than ten years after Jody Scheckter’s success in 1979.

The epilogue of the season was not the one hoped for with Ayrton Senna returning the ‘favor’ to the Frenchman at Suzuka exactly 12 months later with a contact at the start that put the two contenders out of contention, sanctioning the success of the Brazilian and McLaren. In France, however, another fairy tale was about to have a happy ending, that of Leyton House (ex March) and Ivan Hairwho turns 60 today.

A super Leyton House

The car made by Adrian Newey – about to move to Williams the following season – at Paul Ricard he flew and was also kind with the tyres, for this reason the English team decided not to change the tires during the race, a move that allowed Ivan Capelli, who started seventh, to take the lead of the race in front of his boxmate Mauricio Gugelmin. The Brazilian, however, was stranded by the Judd engine and in the final stages of the race a warning light on the steering wheel also induced the blue driver to slow down in order not to run into the same fate. With three laps to go, Alain Prost overtook Capelli, who thus saw what could have been the Milanese driver’s only victory in F1 fade a handful from the finish.

The memory of Capelli

The television commentator thus recalled thatventure touched: “We had worked during practice to avoid pit stops, we realized that even if the gap between a fresh tire and a used one was almost two seconds per lap, after four laps the difference was zero. The gamble had paid off and without the engine trouble we could have won. Then it was possible to adjust the car before the start, there was a tug of war between the technical director and me on the adjustments to be made, in the end I convinced them to change only the adjustment of the right aileron. That race, with Estoril 1988 (second place with a lot of overtaking to Ayrton Senna)remains the most beautiful of my career”.