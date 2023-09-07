France, 16-year-old boy dies in banlieue chased by police

Tragedy at the gates of Paris. A 16-year-old boy died in hospital from serious injuries sustained as he fled, on his motocross bike, from a pursuing police car.

The clash took place in Elancourt, in the Yvelines department, about thirty kilometers from Paris: the boy had not stopped at the halt to avoid a check and, fleeing, collided with another police car that arrived.

The 16-year-old, who suffered cardio-respiratory arrest, was initially revived by the emergency services and then taken to hospital where, according to the prosecutor’s office, he died of his injuries.

Two police officers are in custody and have been questioned about the incident. The Versailles prosecutor’s office has opened two investigations: one for “refusal to comply”, entrusted to the territorial security of Yvelines, the other for “manslaughter by the driver”, entrusted to the General Inspectorate of the National Police.

Meanwhile, according to a police source, a mobile unit of gendarmes has been sent to the scene to prevent possible unrest in the town of 25,000 inhabitants. The teenager’s death comes just over two months after that of 17-year-old Nahel, killed in Nanterre by a police officer during a road stop on 27 June. The images of the boy’s killing, immediately circulated on social networks, sparked a wave of protests in the Paris region and the rest of the country.