The police violence committed by two officers last Tuesday morning, June 27, when a 38-year-old patrolman shot Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager who wanted to escape from a checkpoint, aroused the indignation of the French population. For the second day in a row, protesters took to the streets and caused riots that ended with more than a hundred arrests.

Unlike on Wednesday, when the protests took place only in the suburbs of Paris, now they also happened in cities like Lyon, Dijon and Toulouse.

As a result of the clashes, at least 150 people were arrested, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said.

Unlike on Wednesday, when the protests took place only in the suburbs of Paris, now they also happened in cities like Lyon, Dijon and Toulouse.

The murder of Nahel at the hands of a uniformed officer who triggered his weapon when he wanted to avoid a police control, refreshed the debate on the concessions that the security forces have to respond, something that was enhanced with a change in the law promulgated in 2017. In 2022 alone, 13 people were killed for refusing traffic stops.

The demonstrations, which were prevented by the government by deploying 2,000 riot police in the French capital, began in the Hauts-de-Seine region. Then they were replicated in working-class neighborhoods, where shootings and burning garbage cans were recorded.

In other sectors, such as in the Essonne region, a group of people unloaded passengers from a bus and set it on fire. Something similar happened in Clamart, but with a streetcar. In Seine-Saint-Denis there were also incinerations of cars, a library and shops, as well as looting of shops and the attack on police stations and the town hall.







In cities like Dijon, Lyon and Toulouse, Nice, Roubaix and Amiens, civilians clashed with the police, set vehicles on fire and were repressed with projectiles.

While in Fresnes, at the country’s second-largest prison complex, protesters lashed out at gate security with fireworks but were cleared.

The victim’s mother called for a march Thursday in tribute to Naël; while President Emmanuel Macron, who on Wednesday described the event as “inexplicable and inexcusable”, called crisis talks for this noon.

Le cueillement, la Justice et le calm doivent guider les prochaines heures. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 29, 2023



The French president repudiated the protests through social networks and defended the security forces. “Violence against police stations, schools, town halls, against the Republic, is unjustifiable. Thank you to the mobilized police officers, gendarmes, firefighters and elected officials. Meditation, justice and calm must guide the next few hours,” he wrote on Twitter.

