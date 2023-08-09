In a devastating fire, eleven people lost their lives, when the flames devastated a rural accommodation for citizens with mental disabilities. The fateful incident took place this Wednesday, August 9, in Wintzenheim, a town located in the east of the country. President Emmanuel Macron sent his condolences to the families of those who died in the incident that he described as a tragedy.

A summer house in eastern France, for people with mental disabilities, turned into hell in a matter of minutes.

Deputy prosecutor Nathalie Kielwasser confirmed in the last hours that 11 people died.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who went to the place, had initially confirmed the finding of “eight dead people”, while three others were missing, but later the confirmed number of deaths rose.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne (2nd right) speaks with a firefighter taking part in rescue operations after a fire broke out at a holiday residence for the disabled in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on August 9, 2023. Authorities found nine bodies after a fire ripped through a holiday resort for adults with learning difficulties in eastern France, firefighters said. AFP – SEBASTIEN BOZON

The victims were found on the top floor and in a mezzanine that collapsed due to the fire. Five people managed to escape from the building, but the rapid spread of the fire and its intensity made efforts and evacuation difficult for those on the upper floor.

The investigation into the causes of this disaster is underway and the authorities assigned the Strasbourg gendarmerie section the task of clarifying the circumstances that led to the tragedy.

The deputy prosecutor pointed out that, although it is still “too early” to determine the precise origin of the fire, the authorities are focused on examining the conditions of the accommodation and the reception capacity of the place.

For his part, President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, through social networks. Likewise, the president thanked the security teams and emergency services for their work.

À Wintzenheim les flammes ont ravagé un gîte qui accueillait des personnes en situación de handicap et leurs accompagnateurs. Face à cette tragédie, mes pensées vont aux victims, aux blessés, à leurs proches. Merci à nos forces de sécurité et nos services de secours mobilisés. —Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 9, 2023



The deadliest fire in the last seven years in France

The accommodation, which was an old two-story barn and attic, was being used by two groups of mentally disabled people during their holidays, under the supervision of two local associations.

The residents, who received constant support throughout the year from assistance organizations for people with mental disabilities, participated individually in this stay.

This fire becomes one of the deadliest in France in the last seven years.

The last time the country faced a tragedy of this magnitude was in 2016, when a fire in a bar caused the death of fourteen people. That incident was the result of an accident during a celebration in the basement of the venue.

Firefighters work at the scene where a fire broke out at a holiday center for disabled people in Wintzenheim, eastern France, on August 9, 2023. Authorities found nine bodies after a fire ripped through a holiday center for adults. with learning difficulties in eastern France, firefighters reported. AFP – SEBASTIEN BOZON

In 2015, another devastating explosion claimed the lives of 41 residents on the outskirts of Puisseguin. At that time, a bus for retired people collided with a truck, triggering a tragedy that shocked the country.

Meanwhile, this Wednesday’s fire leaves a deep mark on the local community and across France, highlighting the importance of safety in accommodation and the need to take steps to prevent such catastrophes.

With Reuters, AP and local media